Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Voice of a Demon

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 2, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Jackson Lahmeyer is now attacking Sen. James Lankford for taking Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Liz Crokin is now heavily invested in the Britney Spears conservatorship issue because, she says, the situation “ties directly to Pizzagate.”
  • Shane Vaughn says that if former President Donald Trump runs again in 2024, anyone who even considers voting for anyone else “is not a patriot.”
  • Bill Mitchell was banned from Twitter nearly a year ago, and he’s still complaining about it.
  • Finally, Robin Bullock claims that whenever President Joe Biden whispers, he is actually channeling “the voice of a demonic spirit.”

