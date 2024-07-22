Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Spirit Of Jezebel

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 22, 2024 5:21 pm
  • Shane Vaughn calls President Joe Biden “the biggest coward in American history” for announcing that he will not run for reelection.
  • Todd Starnes immediately went off the deep end: “Is President Biden still alive? Is he awake and alert? Is he in command of his faculties? With respect, we need to see proof of life.”
  • With Biden out, Lance Wallnau is already warning that Vice President Kamala Harris represents “the spirit of Jezebel in a way that will be even more ominous than Hillary because she’ll bring a racial component and she’s younger.”
  • Ben Zeisloft declares that “female leaders are judgments on a nation.”
  • Finally, Jackson Lahmeyer says Harris a “hoe,” though he doesn’t have the courage to do so openly.
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Ben Zeisloft Jackson Lahmeyer Lance Wallnau Shane Vaughn Todd Starnes Election 2024 Kamala Harris Leftovers

You Might Also Like