Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Second Amendment Is Infinite

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | December 17, 2019 5:31 pm
  • David Lane is furious with Christians who don’t vote: “Allowing those in rebellion against God not only to be elected to office, but to seize the levers of control over America’s cultural mountains of influence, such indifference is lethal.”
  • Bill Mitchell argues that “the Democrats winning the House in 2018 was the ultimate Pyrrhic victory” because “they haven’t actually gotten anything done.”
  • Scott Lively declares that “the acquisition of children by homosexual partners to further their delusion of family normalcy is an act of extreme selfishness.”
  • Dennis Prager claims that leftists hate Christmas because they are joyless: “Whatever and whomever the left influences has less joy in life. I have met happy and unhappy liberals, and happy and unhappy conservatives, but I’ve never encountered a happy leftist. And the further left you go, the more angry and unhappy the people you will encounter. Happy women and happy blacks, for example, are far more likely to be conservative than on the left.”
  • Finally, Josh Bernstein insists that “there is no such thing as gun control” because “the Second Amendment is infinite.”

