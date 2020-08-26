Trending

Donald Trump Coronavirus Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Qreatest Story Ever Told

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 26, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Josh Bernstein hopes and prays that Rep. Matt Gaetz runs for president in 2024: “If he does, I’m on that campaign like white on rice.”
  • Jonathan Shuttlesworth announces that he will “totally sever all ties with any ministry” that supports Black Lives Matter.
  • Glenn Beck is positively enthralled with the Republican National Convention: “I haven’t felt that way at a convention since Ronald Reagan.”
  • Richard Land says that “Joe Biden and the Democratic platform have done more to energize [evangelicals] than anybody has—including Donald Trump.”
  • DeAnna Lorraine appears to have become a regular guest host on Infowars.
  • Finally, Liz Crokin proclaims that “Q is literally the greatest story that’s ever been told. Not only is it the greatest story that has ever been told, but it unfolds in real time. That’s what’s so amazing about it.”

Tags: DeAnna Lorraine Glenn Beck Jonathan Shuttlesworth Josh Bernstein Liz Crokin Rep. Matt Gaetz Richard Land Black Lives Matter Joe Biden Leftovers QAnon InfoWars

You Might Also Like