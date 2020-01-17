Trending

Donald Trump Impeachment Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: ‘The President’s Job Is to Obstruct Congress’

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 17, 2020 5:31 pm
  • Bryan Fischer is a proud Christian nationalist: “Our constitution is the constitution of a Christian nation, and could only be the constitution of a Christian nation.”
  • A retrospective of Jim Bakker’s years running the PTL Television Network that aired on “The Jim Bakker Show” today featured not one mention of his former wife and co-host, Tammy Faye.
  • Josh Bernstein declares that President Donald Trump’s border wall “will be done by the election of 2020.”
  • Bill Mitchell argues that Trump can’t be impeached for obstructing Congress because “the president’s job is to obstruct Congress.”
  • Finally, Brenden Dilley vows that he will never criticize Trump for anything he does, even when criticism is warranted.

Tags: Bill Mitchell Brenden Dilley Bryan Fischer Jim Bakker Josh Bernstein Leftovers

You Might Also Like