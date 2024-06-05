Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Only Ones You Can Trust

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 5, 2024 5:11 pm
  • Ben Johnson of The Washington Stand exposes “The Spiritual Warfare Behind the Trump Conviction.”
  • In a shocking development, Christian nationalist Jerry Newcombe did not like “Bad Faith,” the documentary about the dangers of Christian nationalism.
  • Randall Terry’s quixotic presidential campaign has scored the endorsement of former House Majority Leader Tom DeLay.
  • Gene Bailey, host of the “FlashPoint” program, says that “nobody is going to give it to you 100 percent straight, besides us.”
  • Finally, religious-right activists insist that former President Donald Trump has a deep Christian faith, yet whenever he is asked about it, he inevitably responds by talking about how much evangelicals love him and rambling on incessantly.
