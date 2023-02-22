Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Mountain of Defeat

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 22, 2023 5:00 pm
  • It seems that MAGA pastor Leon Benjamin will not be able to help right-wing Christians take over “the mountain of government” after he was trounced in Virginia’s special congressional election.
  • Lauren Witzke says the United States is “just drifting farther and farther away from God” and longs for the nation to be liberated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
  • David Barton calls for Congress to investigate DirecTV’s decision to drop Newsmax from its lineup because he says these are the types of developments to could lead to a modern-day Inquisition.
  • Nick Fuentes tells conservatives to stop talking about “black violence and trannies” and focus more on “calling out women and Jews.”
  • Finally, Vincent James and Steven Franssen used their “White Boy Wednesday” show to complain about the fact that two Indian-American candidates—Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy—are running for Republican nomination for president: “Why don’t you leave running for president to Christian white people, Indians, and you guys just keep your frickin’ 7-Elevens?”

