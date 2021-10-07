Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Last of the Last Days

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 7, 2021 5:30 pm
  • MAGA pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, who is running to unseat Sen. James Lankford in Oklahoma’s GOP primary, declares that “it’s time to shout it in the halls of Congress that Jesus is king in America.”
  • It is important to remember that just because Lankford’s opponent is a radical right-wing pastor, that doesn’t mean Lankford is much different.
  • The first day of the Pray Vote Stand conference hadn’t even gone 10 minutes before right-wing pastor Gary Hamrick, whose church is hosting the event, compared the United States to Nazi Germany.
  • Speaking at the Pray Vote Stand conference, Gary Bauer insisted that when the Founding Fathers said “all men are created equal” in the Declaration of Independence, it never applied only to white men: “If they meant all white men, they would have said all white men.”
  • Shane Vaughn says that “the Democrats want us all to become pillars of salt.”
  • Finally, Perry Stone claims to have spent 175,000 hours studying the Bible (which equals nearly 8 hours a day for every single day of his life) and declares that he’s 100 percent certain “that we literally have entered the last of the Last Days.”

