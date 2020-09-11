Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The KKK of This Time

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 11, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Josh Bernstein says that George Soros should be arrested and “charged with terrorism, with the Riot Act, with sedition, with treason. He is an evil son of a bitch who needs to be dealt with.”
  • Brenden Dilley does not appreciate being corrected by his followers when he intentionally spreads lies and disinformation about Democrats.
  • Tim Barton warns viewers to beware of so-called pundits and experts because a lot of those people “don’t care what the truth is” as they “care more about their side winning than they do about actually promoting what is true.” Ironically, that sounds like a fitting description of his father, right-wing pseudo-historian David Barton.
  • Wayne Grudem argues that President Donald Trump is a man of good character because “he has raised outstanding children” and exhibits “deep care for people of all walks of life.”
  • Finally, Rick Joyner declares that Christians must take a stand against Black Lives Matter because the organization is “the KKK of this time.”

