Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Importance of States’ Rights

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 21, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Josh Bernstein fumes that Nancy Pelosi is “a drunk, evil witch”: “I hope you choke on your Häagen-Dazs, and I hope you get a brain freeze so bad your head explodes.”
  • Stephen Strang comes to Jim Bakker’s defense by insisting that Bakker never presented his silver solution as a cure for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Yes he did.
  • Rodney Howard-Browne warns that the government is recruiting and organizing anti-quarantine protesters who will “march into a city with weapons and shoot up a place” as a false flag that can be blamed on conservatives.
  • Although Jerry Falwell Jr. claims to be “a big supporter of states’ rights,” he thinks that President Donald Trump needs to “find a way to declare some sort of emergency” to force Democratic states to lift their coronavirus restrictions.
  • Jerome Corsi and Rick Joyner are very impressed by Trump’s spiritual maturity and deep fear of the Lord.
  • Finally, even though he has no proof, Bill Mitchell is confident that checking Dr. Anthony Fauci’s phone records would reveal daily phone calls between him and Hillary Clinton.

