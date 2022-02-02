Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Hand of Satan

- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on “The Alex Jones Show” today where she defended right-wing “journalist” Lara Logan for comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele and asserted that any doctor who doesn’t use Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 is “guilty of murder.”
- Josh Bernstein is calling for 30 million Americans to surround the White House and demand that President Joe Biden resign.
- If you want to know what Christian nationalism sounds like, just listen to MAGA pastor Shane Vaughn proclaim that Democrats “are under the hand of Satan.”
- Devvy Kidd claims that “all nine Supreme Court justices have taken those lethal injections and all have had at least one booster. Unless the Lord shows them mercy, according to the most renowned scientists, they will all be dead within 3-5 years after suffering the same horror as millions injected are now suffering before premature death.”
- Steve Shultz, who hosts the “Elijah Streams” YouTube program where all manner of “prophets” relentlessly dismiss concerns about COVID-19 and attack vaccines, hasn’t been around much during the last few weeks. Take one guess why.
- Finally, Lance Wallnau says that it is vital that Christians capture control of all Seven Mountains because “if the church doesn’t go, [God’s] kingdom doesn’t come.”