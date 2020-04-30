Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Hand of Christ

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 30, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Dave Kubal warns that “the COVID-19 pandemic is being weaponized by Progressives to change the landscape of our elections forever. We must insist on local control and voter verification, otherwise we are opening our elections to great levels of fraud by allowing the few in control to rig the pool of voters that will result in the election outcome they favor.”
  • Ann Vandersteel declares that she saw “the hand of Christ” on Donald Trump when he came down the escalator to announce his presidential campaign in 2015.
  • Sid Roth claims that he knows “as a fact that President Trump is a new Christian.”
  • It’s easy to see why religious-right activists love Jair Bolsonaro: “Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said the World Health Organization encourages homosexuality and masturbation among young children,” Agence France-Presse reported.
  • Finally, Stephen Strang is already readying the release of his next book, “God, Trump, and COVID-19: How the Pandemic Is Affecting Christians, the World, and America’s 2020 Election.”

