Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Golden-Haired Adonis

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 7, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Perry Stone warns that voter fraud is rampant in “liberal cities” because “the extremists in this nation, who desire to destroy the America we know and love, will stoop to the lowest levels possible to ensure that they will win this November.”
  • Liz Crokin thinks it is very unfair that she has been banned from social media just for insisting that Hillary Clinton kills and eats children, while those who think that President Donald Trump’s photo-op at Walter Reed was staged are not.
  • Mario Murillo insists that Trump “is a very tender man” while Joe Biden is “a nasty man.”
  • David Lane fumes: “In the 20th century, the idolatrous, yet religious, liberally crusading Warren Court lay waste to the Christian education model developed and introduced by the Founders. Inculcating and urging on the mind of children secularism’s state-directed values speaks of a shameless boldness and transgression of the bounds of responsibility in defiance of the living God.”
  • Finally, Brenden Dilley mocks the left for not understanding the “simple science” that Trump—”the golden-haired Adonis that he is”—has “God-tier genetics.”

Tags: Brenden Dilley David Lane Donald Trump Liz Crokin Mario Murillo Perry Stone Leftovers

