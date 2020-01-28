Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The First Day of the Apocalypse

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 28, 2020 5:33 pm
  • Josh Bernstein admits that he doesn’t know what caused the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and several others, but he is nevertheless blaming Bryant’s “arrogance” for the tragedy.
  • David Kupelian says that “today’s Democratic Party [has] gone stark, raving mad” because it has rejected God: “The result is true full-brown madness, such as we see metastasizing in today’s Democratic Party.”
  • Wayne Grudem offers this novel argument as to why President Donald Trump should not be impeached: “Is it wrong to investigate possible wrongdoing by someone’s political opponent? Apparently the Democrats do not think so, because the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives has been investigating President Trump for the entire past year.”
  • Chris McDonald thinks the coronavirus outbreak is just a scam created to trick people into getting vaccinated.
  • Finally, Bill Deagle declares that the coronavirus outbreak is a sign that the End Times have arrived: “Today, January 27, 2020, is the first day of the Apocalypse. We’re in it now.”

