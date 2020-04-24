Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Finest Private Jet in the World

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 24, 2020 5:34 pm
  • Linda Harvey says that Joe Biden “doesn’t seem to have a good head or a good heart, and he certainly doesn’t have a grasp on reality. Make sure you tell everyone you know to never, ever vote for this man. He spells danger for our country.”
  • Bill Mitchell insists that efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus are an unconstitutional violation of the Takings Clause.
  • Bill Donohue declares that the left “want to make matters worse so they can force socialism down our throats. They are the polar opposite of Mother Teresa. They are not only a threat to working Americans, they are an absolute menace to the poor.”
  • Doug Mainwaring warns that Richard Grenell, the acting Director of National Intelligence, “is expanding his mandate from President Trump to eliminate the death penalty for and otherwise decriminalize being gay around the world to include the normalization of homosexuality in the vast array of spy agencies he oversees.”
  • Finally, Kenneth Copeland is very grateful for the “partners” who ponied up millions of dollars so that he could buy and refurbish his latest private jet, which just may be “the finest in the world.”

