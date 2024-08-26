Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Demons Inside

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 26, 2024 5:20 pm
  • Right-wing pastor Paul Blair claims that he really hates liars: “When somebody can just look you in the eyes …. and lie intentionally trying to deceive, to me, that’s just about as disgusting and evil as you get.” Blair, of course, is a big fan of pathological liar Donald Trump.
  • QAnon conspiracy theorist/self-proclaimed “prophet” Johnny Enlow claims that Trump will soon receive the endorsement of “a major name star that has been assumed to be dead for a long time.”
  • Just a reminder that Lauren Witzke is racist.
  • Nick Fuentes has a message for white men: “If you are not a far-right Groyper, you might as well be trans.”
  • Finally, religious-right activist Gordon Klingenschmitt prays that “the demons inside of Tim Walz will be rebuked, confronted, and thrown out in Jesus’ name.”
Tags: Gordon Klingenschmitt Johnny Enlow Lauren Witzke Nick Fuentes Paul Blair Leftovers

