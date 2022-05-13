Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Definition of White Nationalism

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 13, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Bryan Ardis, the chiropractor who claims that COVID-19 is really a synthesized form of snake venom spread via drinking water, is convinced that “they used ice (in drinks) on airplanes to be the method of distributing the pathogen called COVID-19.”
  • Providing further evidence of his close ties to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Milo Yiannopoulos posted a photo of himself outside her congressional office Thursday night.
  • Leon Benjamin warns that artificial intelligence “wants to replace the Holy Ghost” in preparation for the arrival of the Antichrist.
  • Pennsylvania GOP Lt. Gov. candidate Teddy Daniels appeared on “The Stew Peters Show” Thursday to allege that Rolling Stone magazine was “involved in the set-up, the coordination, the conspiracy” to have his home “swatted.”
  • GOP secretary of state candidate Rachel Hamm asks you to join her in praying that “if they create fraudulent ballots” to steal the election from her in California, “they’re incinerated”: “Let’s ask the angels to go burn ’em up. No fake ballots!”
  • Finally, America First streamer Dalton Clodfelter inadvertently revealed himself to be a white nationalist while insisting that he is nothing of the sort.

Tags: Bryan Ardis Dalton Clodfelter Leon Benjamin Marjorie Taylor Greene Milo Yiannopoulos Rachel Hamm Stew Peters Teddy Daniels Leftovers

You Might Also Like