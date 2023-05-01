Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Day That Truth Died

  • Faith Wins recently hosted a pastor’s summit in Washington, D.C., where David Barton taught his brand of Christian nationalist disinformation to “members of Congress …. decorated military generals, media and government professionals, pastors, Congressional staffers and more.”
  • Jim Garlow laments the firing of Tucker Carlson from Fox News: “Tucker spoke TRUTH. And he is gone. He was silenced. Censored. Muzzled. So much for an ‘independent’ news source. That is a staggering loss for America. This may be remembered as the day that TRUTH (as far as the media is concerned) died.
  • Stew Peters has shifted the airtime for this program to capitalize on Carlson’s absence: “We’re excited to announce that we’re moving the Stew Peters Show to 8:00 PM Eastern, and we welcome any and all the former Fox News viewers to join us.”
  • Speaking of Peters, he asserts that “the biggest mistake our Founding Father’s made was not officially designating America as a Christian nation.”
  • Finally, former Rep. Jody Hice suspects that more people are identifying as LGBTQ because there is an effort afoot to “create a minority sex class to then be oppressed and get special rights.”

