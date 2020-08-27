Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Cops Are Not Your Friend

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 27, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Dave Daubenmire tells his fellow conservative Christians “don’t talk to the cops” because “these guys are not your friends.”
  • Josh Bernstein says that “Hillary Clinton is Mother Teresa compared to Headboard Heel’s Up Harris”: “If there is a Satan on Earth, it looks like Kamala Harris.”
  • Sen. Marsha Blackburn warns that “if the Democrats had their way, they would keep you locked in your house until you become dependent on the government for everything. That sounds a lot like communist China to me.”
  • Just days after Vice President Mike Pence dismissed the QAnon conspiracy theory, leading “QAnon researcher” Dave Hayes (aka The Praying Medic) thinks that he has discovered Q code hidden on the stage during his Republican National Convention speech last night.
  • Bob Just is a self-identified Democrat who exists solely to appear on right-wing Christian television and urge Democrats to vote Republican until the “dangerous” Democratic Party abandons the “sick, anti-God rebelliousness” that supposedly controls the party.
  • Finally, Rick Wiles declares that “Right Wing Watch is part of the communist revolution.”

