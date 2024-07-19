Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Choice Is Clear

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 19, 2024 5:11 pm
  • After covering all four days of the Republican National Convention, white nationalist Nick Fuentes announced that he refuses to vote for former President Donald Trump: “I’m not energetic. I’m not enthusiastic. … You could not bribe me to care.”
  • Tim Barton thinks that after watching the RNC, the choice for voters is clear: “Either you love freedom, you love America, you love the future or you love communism, socialism, Marxism, [and] you hate America.”
  • Televangelist and Trump spiritual adviser James Robison declares that the Trumps are “one of the most amazing families that ever lived” and brags that he spent three days at a private prayer retreat with Eric and Don Jr.
  • Oklahoma state Sen. Dusty Deevers says of the left: “They seek the deconstruction of our heritage, the corruption of our children, and the reconstruction of our future in their own image; and they will twist whatever laws and precedents they have to to win. They are the human means Satan is using to attack the Kingdom of God.”
  • Finally, Georgia GOP district chair Kandiss Taylor claims that “the Constitution clearly says that [the punishment] for treason is death by hanging.” The Constitution “clearly says” nothing of the sort. What the Constitution actually says is that “Congress shall have Power to declare the Punishment of Treason.”
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Dusty Deevers James Robison Kandiss Taylor Nick Fuentes Tim Barton Election 2024 Leftovers

You Might Also Like