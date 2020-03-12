Trending

Donald Trump Coronavirus Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: ‘The Chinese Flu’

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 12, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Brenden Dilley says “the Chinese flu” was manufactured and released by China because “Donald J. Trump, the most powerful man on Earth, was whipping their ass in a trade deal, and they needed to somehow, some way, find a way to try and slow down the Trump train and the Trump economy from dominating the absolute fuck out of them.”
  • Liz Crokin does not believe that Tom Hanks has the coronavirus, saying that it’s likely just a cover story for when he disappears after being arrested for pedophilia.
  • Kenneth Copeland hosted a “Standing Against Coronavirus” special last night, during which he healed viewers of the disease through their television screens.
  • Phil and Kay Robertson of “Duck Dynasty” fame have endorsed the annual ex-gay “Freedom March.”
  • Finally, David Barton says it is sad that Trump could not inform Congress of plans to assassinate Iranian general Qasem Soleimani because the information would have been leaked.

Tags: Brenden Dilley David Barton Kenneth Copeland Liz Crokin Phil Robertson Coronavirus Leftovers

You Might Also Like