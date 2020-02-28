Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Cannibalistic Practices of the Aztec Nation

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 28, 2020 5:32 pm
  • Larry Kudlow told CPAC not to worry that the coronavirus outbreak might tank the economy and worry more about socialist Democrats who seek to permanently destroy it.
  • Dan Bongino says that you know Rep. Devin Nunes is uncovering the truth when the press starts calling Nunes a conspiracy theorist.
  • Kimberly Guilfoyle loves nothing more than triggering Democrats, who are like “little wayward children on around the playground, running around with their pajamas on backwards.”
  • Candace Owens spent nearly all of her speech at CPAC attacking former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and at one point did so by explaining in detail the practice of cannibalism among the ancient Aztecs.
  • Finally, all Dan Bongino wants to know is when is somebody “going to be locked up” for the Obama administration’s supposed spying on the Trump campaign in 2016.

