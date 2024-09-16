Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Burning, Searing, Exposing Heat of God

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 16, 2024 5:04 pm
  • Sen. Josh Hawley received the Distinguished Christian Statesman Award from the D. James Kennedy Center for Christian Statesmanship.
  • Mark Meckler is alarmed by the growing antiseminism of the right, warning that we’re “moving toward some kind of far-right fascism.”
  • White nationalist C. Jay Engel wants to see “Taylor Swift arrested and executed.”
  • White nationalist Dalton Clodfelter asserts that “America was built by white people for white people”: “It was white men for white men.”
  • Speaking of white nationalists, lots of people have been confused how someone named Nick Fuentes could be a white nationalist, but that is understandable as Fuentes himself seems rather confused about it all.
  • Self-proclaimed “prophet” Joseph Z, who is reportedly poised to attend a meeting with Donald Trump, says that Vice President Kamala Harris is “a Jezebel trying to take over the country” who is “being puppeted by the wicked lizard overlords and their goblin masters.”
  • Finally, right-wing pastor Robert Henderson issued a decree against Harris, declaring that “the burning, searing, exposing heat of God now causes her campaign and her herself to wither away and become as nothing.”
