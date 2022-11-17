Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Anointed Man of God

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 17, 2022 5:16 pm
  • Shane Vaughn rages against those “dishonorable people” who dare to support anyone other than former President Donald Trump, “the anointed man of God”: “Have you not seen the touch of God on his life, beloved friend? How DARE you go crawl in the bed with his opponents!”
  • Ali Alexander declares that “multiculturalism is a ticking time bomb, it is a suicide vest.”
  • Is Wendy Rogers really quoting “We Shall Overcome” in her support for Kari Lake?
  • Andrew Torba brags of having “shifted the Overton Window” to such an extent that even Ben Shapiro is now promoting the racist “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory.
  • Finally, Vincent James agrees with fellow white nationalist Nick Fuentes that this nation must be taken over by a right-wing dictatorship so that America First fascists can “force society into believing what we believe.”

Tags: Ali Alexander Andrew Torba Donald Trump Shane Vaughn Vincent James Wendy Rogers Leftovers

You Might Also Like