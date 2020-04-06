Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: That’s Not How Executive Orders Work

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 6, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Jonathan Shuttlesworth says that he only honored social distancing guidelines to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus because they came from President Donald Trump: “If Hillary [Clinton] had won the election, I wouldn’t have honored day one of the quarantine.”
  • Frosty Woolridge says that “endless legal and illegal immigration of third world people and their cultures and religions” is a far greater threat to America than the coronavirus.
  • Rodney Howard-Browne warns that “we could be months away from people being executed in America for preaching the Gospel.”
  • Apparently having failed to learn a lesson from last week’s controversy over his promotion of the QAnon conspiracy theory, MyPillow’s Mike Lindell is scheduled to appear on radical MAGA commentator Brenden Dilley’s livestream program this week.
  • Finally, Josh Bernstein has an idea:Thru Executive Order, [Trump] should immediately dissolve the Republican Party, Permanently rename the Democratic Party The American Communist Party, and immediately launch the AmericaFirst Party whereby every politician MUST have an anti Globalist Pro Nationalist agenda.”

