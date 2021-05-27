Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Taking Charge

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 27, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene brags that she and Rep. Matt Gaetz are “taking charge” of the Republican Party.
  • Shane Vaughn decries the “feminization of America.”
  • DeAnna Lorraine has become convinced that those who have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine “are radioactive!”
  • Kat Kerr reports that she has sent 100 million angels to protect Israel: “That army is an army of Heaven that I command.”
  • Finally, Arizona state Senate Majority Whip Sonny Borrelli is “offended” by those who vote by mail, telling them to “get off your lazy ass and go and vote” in person.

