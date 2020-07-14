Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Taking a Trek Through Sodom and Gomorrah

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 14, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Rick Scarborough claims that Civil War monuments erected in the South were not built to “advance racism” but rather to “educate the next generation [and] teach them of the tragedy of that kind of division.”
  • Dave Kistler says that when he walked the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, during the 2012 Democratic National Convention, it was like “taking a trek through a portion of Sodom and Gomorrah.”
  • Mark Taylor warns Christians not to trust Kanye West because he is controlled by the Illuminati.
  • Fresh out of prison after serving her sentence for Social Security fraud, MAGA activist Karyn Turk is ready to get back on YouTube.
  • Finally, Brenden Dilley claims that he was reading self-help books at age 4 and has never once been picked on. He also revealed that he hasn’t changed much since he was in kindergarten.

