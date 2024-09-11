Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Take the Bait

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 11, 2024 5:01 pm
  • Mario Murillo rants that Tuesday night’s presidential debate was “truly the debate of Satan.”
  • Lance Wallnau blames Trump’s terrible performance during the presidential debate on ABC engaging in “witchcraft.”
  • Jackson Lahmeyer fumes that Kamala Harris is “a lying whore.”
  • Sean Feucht declares that”KAMALA IS A RADICAL BABY KILLING MANIAC!”
  • Finally, speaking of Feucht, he hosted a pre-debate livestream in which he prayed that “Trump does not take the bait from Harris.” Well, that didn’t work.
Tags: Jackson Lahmeyer Lance Wallnau Mario Murillo Sean Feucht

