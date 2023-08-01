Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Take Over the Country

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 1, 2023 5:00 pm
  • Mark Burns claims that former President Donald Trump is “literally the modern-day Julius Caesar.”
  • Lauren Witzke declares that “we need leaders who will speak up for and on behalf of White issues.”
  • Speaking of Witzke, Elijah Schaffer says that she is “a very good friend” and has “been one of the most helpful people in my entire life.”
  • Andrew Torba ispro hate speech because hate speech is just free speech that my enemies don’t like.
  • Anna Perez believes that the Obamas’ private chef, who passed away last week, was actually murdered because “he probably saw Michelle’s d*ck.”
  • Finally, Floyd Brown insists that right-wing “Christians could control America” in a snap if they simply start taking over “county after county”: “The way we do it is by starting at the local level and building out and then taking over the country.”

Tags: Andrew Torba Anna Perez Elijah Schaffer Floyd Brown Lauren Witzke Mark Burns Leftovers

