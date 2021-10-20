Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Synthetic Parasites

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 20, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Gordon Klingenschmitt comes to the defense of North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson: “Mark Robinson is a hero, protecting children from recruitment into sin. He opposes leftist extremists who want state laws mandating LGBT lessons in YOUR child’s classroom. Why? Because they don’t have their own kids, so they must recruit yours.”
  • Speaking of Robinson, he recently declared that he was born “to be one of God’s freedom fighters”: “I am here to literally make war on the devil. … I want to make the literal foundations of Hell tremble, and I want this nation to join with me in doing it.”
  • Kent Christmas kicked off his Sunday sermon by literally cursing every business in the world that has implemented any sort of vaccine requirement: “I put a curse on your business that you start losing your money until you reverse this thing.”
  • Everett Piper insists that Romans 13 does not require Christians to submit to the Biden administration: “Nothing in the Bible (or any of the rest of our nation’s seminal documents) tells Americans we must bow in submission to a government hellbent on stealing God-given freedoms from the People.”
  • Finaly, Rick Wiles claims that COVID-19 vaccines contain “an egg that hatches into a synthetic parasite and grows inside your body.”

