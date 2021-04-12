Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Stay in Your Lane

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 12, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Even though Joe Biden has been in the White House for nearly three months, Greg Locke continues to insist that “you have lost your ever-loving mind” if you believe he’s the legitimate president.
  • Wayne Allyn Root says that “Joe Biden is either insane; or he doesn’t care about the lives of Americans like you and me, and our precious children; or he’s a puppet for the forces of evil, intent on destroying this great country.
  • Angry that companies are criticizing Georgia’s restrictive voting law, Josh Bernstein declares that once the GOP regains power, they should fine any corporation that gets involved in politics: “Stay in your lane, keep your mouth shut, and stop trying to make policy.”
  • Robin Bullock was at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, delivering the opening prayer for an event held there by an organization called the 917 Society.
  • Finally, Rick Wiles demands that Dr. Anthony Fauci “be taken to Guantanamo Bay and waterboarded” until he confesses to having worked with China to create and release COVID-19 on the world in order to damage the United States.

