Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Star Wars Is for Boys

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 15, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Mark Burns vows that if he is elected to Congress, he will resurrect the House Un-American Activities Committee for the purpose of charging citizens, members of the media, and elected officials with treason.
  • David Lane gripes that “while Christians founded and built America, secularists nonetheless lord over the current intellectual, educational, economic and vocational levers of power and influence, allying themselves with Big Tech, Big Pharma, Big Media and Big Government as they manipulate, distort and inject secularism’s toxicity into the culture’s headwaters.”
  • Lance Wallnau defends Russian President Vladimir Putin while declaring that “this entire Democratic Party is a judgment of God on America” and asserting that President Joe Biden is “an evil ruler.”
  • Vincent James claims that “books and movies about slavery, racism, and the Holocaust … are not about ‘teaching history.’ They serve the purpose of making white people feel guilty, and aim to discourage them from policies which would prevent the destruction of our nation.”
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes pouts about the inclusion of women and people of color in popular movies: “Star Wars is for boys!”

Tags: David Lane Lance Wallnau Mark Burns Nick Fuentes Vincent James Vladimir Putin Leftovers

You Might Also Like