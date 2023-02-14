Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Souring on Hitler

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 14, 2023 5:20 pm
  • Laura Loomer will presumably not be supporting Nikki Haley’s presidential bid: “I only want a male President and I am not afraid to say it. I don’t want a female President.”
  • Milo Yiannopoulos says that “the thing that really turned [him] off Hitler” was learning that Hitler poisoned his own dog. That is what soured him on Hitler?
  • Isabella Riley Moody demonstrates that there is no easier job than being a right-wing commentator because all it requires is being outraged about something you don’t understand and didn’t watch (in this case, the Black national anthem) and then making it about former President Donald Trump.
  • Stew Peters claims to have “a list of 22 attorneys general” that want to talk with him about establishing “Nuremberg 2.0” to prosecute, try, and then execute those responsible for the COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Finally, Dalton Clodfelter used his Valentine’s Day livestream to offer some helpful relationship advice: Women “need to be a blank slate” with no opinions so that they can “be molded by the man” to accept “that Jews control the world.”

Tags: Dalton Clodfelter Isabella Riley Moody Laura Loomer Milo Yiannopoulos Stew Peters Leftovers

You Might Also Like