Right Wing Bonus Tracks: So Incredibly Pathetic

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 27, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Bill Donohue is very upset with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that Satan is controlling the Catholic Church.
  • Speaking of Greene, the far-right congresswoman says that Washington, D.C. is “so incredibly pathetic” that she has no respect for the Capitol or the government.
  • Shane Vaughn blasts TINO (Trump In Name Only) activists who dare to criticize former President Donald Trump, which is something Vaughn says he’ll never do “because God chose the man.”
  • Mario Murillo had big plans for the revival he was leading in Batavia, New York, which he has now canceled because “we are facing pastors and leaders who oppose me because I support Trump.”
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes appeared again on Russia Today, where he declared that the American intelligence agencies and State Department are “the biggest purveyors of misinformation or disinformation in the entire world.”

