Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Slapping God in the Face

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 22, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Curt Landry declares that “the Black Lives Matter movement has been hijacked by enemy forces with treasonous ideas to destroy this nation.”
  • E.W. Jackson likewise denounces BLM as “a Marxist, socialist, communist, cultish mess” and called it “an abomination.”
  • Brian Camenker says that BLM “learned their lessons from the Brownshirts.”
  • California GOP Candidate Buzz Patterson has a question: “So, if ‘Kung flu’ is racist, does that make Bruce Lee and ‘Kung fu’ movies racist? And that song back in the 70s?”
  • Kenneth Copeland has come out in support of making Juneteenth a national holiday.
  • Wayne Allyn Root claims that President Donald Trump is saving America from experiencing its own version of the Holocaust: “I have studied the beginnings of Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. And I can clearly see parallels with what is happening in America today. Thank God we have President Trump (at the moment) keeping us from heading too far down this tragic path.”
  • Charlie Kirk wants to see the sons of Joe Biden and Donald Trump debate one another.
  • Brenden Dilley knows that we haven’t all been lucky enough to be born into the Trump family, but he says we can all be part of the Trump family business of saving America by attending rallies, which are like giant Trump family barbecues.
  • Finally, Liberty Counsel fumes that the Supreme Court “just slapped God in the face” with a recent ruling protecting LGBTQ rights.

Tags: Brenden Dilley Brian Camenker Buzz Patterson Charlie Kirk Curt Landry Donald Trump E.W. Jackson Kenneth Copeland Wayne Allyn Root Black Lives Matter Leftovers Liberty Counsel

