Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Shut Down the Super Bowl

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 10, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Nick Fuentes announced that “The Alex Jones Show” will begin streaming on Fuentes’ “anti-gay, anti-woman, anti-Black, antisemitic” streaming platform.
  • The only way that self-proclaimed “prophet” Hank Kunneman can explain away his multiple false prophecies that former President Donald Trump would win reelection in 2020 is if he keeps repeating the Big Lie. As such, he is growing increasingly strident in doing so.
  • After Rep. Thomas Massie asserted that American citizens must possess weapons powerful enough to overthrow the government should 30 to 40 percent agree it’s necessary, Tim Pool declared that the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to own nuclear and biological weapons.
  • QAnon conspiracy theorist Larry Gaiters has a weird habit of falsely claiming that he is scheduled to appear on prominent television programs. Naturally, none of these appearances ever happen.
  • Finally, Josh Bernstein urges Trump to lead a convoy of truckers to shut down the Super Bowl and demand that President Joe Biden resign.

