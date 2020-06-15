Trending

Donald Trump Coronavirus Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Separate the Races

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 15, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Josh Bernstein calls on President Donald Trump to designate Black Lives Matter a terrorist organization.
  • Frosty Wooldridge has an idea on how to address the issue of racism: “Why not separate the races in America?”
  • Dave Daubenmire will be hosting a “tactical training” session for his followers on the use of guns and hand-to-hand combat in case they have to defend themselves from antifa.
  • Dave Hayes (aka “The Praying Medic”) is threatening to sue YouTube and/or get the local U.S. Attorney to prosecute the company for putting conspiracy theory disclaimers on his QAnon videos.
  • Finally, Janet Porter thanks God every day for giving us such a brilliant president and calls on Christians to pray for Trump 24/7.

Tags: Dave Daubenmire Dave Hayes Donald Trump Frosty Wooldridge Janet Porter Josh Bernstein Praying Medic Antifa Black Lives Matter Leftovers

You Might Also Like