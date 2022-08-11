Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Satan Loves Communism

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 11, 2022 5:20 pm
  • Oklahoma state Senate candidate Jarrin Jackson warns that “godless commies want to take over the world … by manipulating the weather.”
  • Curt Landry explains the spiritual significance of the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.
  • Shane Vaughn declares that “Satan hates AMERICA because HE LOVES CONTROL (COMMUNISM) and America stands for INDIVIDUAL FREEDOM.”
  • Misogynistic racist incel Nick Fuentes insists that it is okay for him to be attracted to Black women because he’s an eccentric genius: “There’s something about it because it’s naughty, because it’s transgressive. … If you don’t understand this, you’re an idiot.”
  • Finally, Tim Barton asserts that the United States has more mass shootings than other nations “because we still have freedom here. We haven’t had communism, we haven’t socialism, we haven’t had Marxism.”

