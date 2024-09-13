Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Ruthlessly Committed

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 13, 2024 5:08 pm
  • Ali Alexander says that using artificial intelligence to render “Adolf Hitler’s speeches into English will utterly abort the commonly understood WWII narrative”: “The Jewish Lobby is utterly unprepared for free thinking masses and curious souls.”
  • Speaking of Hitler, Stew Peters continues to demonstrate his unabashed affinity for the Nazi dictator.
  • Elijah Schaffer’s guest, Miles Routledge, admits he’s “pretty racist,” which he made abundantly clear when he advocated “TND” [total ni**er death] for the people of Haiti so it can be turned into a vacation destination for white people: “I do think we need to glass Haiti.”
  • Prior to 2016, Alex Jones was too crazy even for Glenn Beck and the two regularly attacked and mocked one another. But then Trump became president and now Beck and Jones are doing friendly interviews, which tells you everything you need to know about the state of the right today.
  • Finally, extremist pastor Joel Webbon says Christians must have an “iron will” and be “ruthlessly committed” to seizing political power because everyone will benefit more from Christian nationalism than “globohomo gay globalism.”
