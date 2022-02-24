Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Rooting for Russia

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 24, 2022 5:30 pm
  • In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Lance Wallnau continues to praise Russian President Vladimir Putin: “In truth Putin is not as bad as they make him out to be. He holds to traditional family structure and rejects gender theory. He seeks the goodwill of the Orthodox religion and stays in good standing with Pentecostal and evangelical clergy.”
  • Todd Coconato declares that “if the left had not pushed the entire ‘Russian collusion’ narrative, former President Trump would also have been able to engage Putin and this current situation would not be happening. Their reckless acts have led to tonight’s events.”
  • Nick Fuentes is openly and unapologetically “totally rooting for Russia.”
  • It’s now clear that Michele Bachmann’s confident assertion earlier this week that reports of tensions between Russia and Ukraine were “fake” was not quite accurate.
  • Finally, Lauren Witzke proclaims her love for Putin and “his Christian nationalist nation”: “I identify more with Putin’s Christian values than I do with Joe Biden.”

