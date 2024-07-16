Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Remove the Unrighteous

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 16, 2024 5:08 pm
  • Lance Wallnau claims that he prophesied former President Donald Trump’s decision to choose Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate.
  • Racists and Christian nationalists are not happy about Harmeet Dhillon delivering a prayer at the RNC last night.
  • Days after Oklahoma state superintendent of education Ryan Walters tapped several right-wing propagandists to overhaul the state’s social studies curriculum, he wrote an op-ed with two of them (David Barton and Steve Deace) urging Christians to vote for Trump because “he will end atheism as a state-run religion.”
  • Rep. Lauren Boebert says that she is “always praying for our government to be righteous, that God would remove the unrighteous and install righteous men and women who will honor his word and his people because that’s what we need now more than ever.”
  • Joel Webbon asserts that he an obligation to protect his family from the “invasion of military-aged men who hate our country and hate families like mine; white, traditional conservative families.”
  • Finally, while Tony Perkins now insists that we must stop demonizing our political opponents, just a month ago he declared that “[the Biden administration] is aligned with the devil and we have to not be afraid to say that.”
Tags: David Barton Joel Webbon Lance Wallnau Lauren Boebert Ryan Walters Steve Deace Tony Perkins Leftovers

