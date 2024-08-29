Right Wing Bonus Tracks: ‘Real Men’ Don’t Vote Democrat

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 29, 2024 5:03 pm
  • Ivan Raiklin, who has proclaimed himself to be Trump’s “secretary of retribution,” is threatening to have Mark Zuckerberg executed for genocide.
  • Mark Meckler and Rick Green claim that the Democrats don’t appeal to “real men,” such as themselves, but only to weak, effeminate “men who want to be like women.”
  • Elijah Schaffer says that “I supported Trump [in 2016] because I was racist.” He claimed that he was just kidding, but he wasn’t, later admitting that he’s “a motherfucking racist asshole.”
  • Speaking of which, Lilly Gaddis, who got fired for dropping the N-word, now has a show on Gavin McInnes’ platform.
  • Finally, not to be outdone, Nick Fuentes brags that “I really am like Hans Landa,” the infamous Nazi “Jew Hunter” from Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds.”
