Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Real Leadership

- Paula White claims that when President Donald Trump was briefed on the coronavirus outbreak, he “immediately” knew that he had to call the nation to prayer.
- The Daily Wire co-founder and COO Jeremey Boreing is angry that businesses are shutting down because of the outbreak: “Shutting down private businesses is overreach. Shutting down restaurants in a city of four million people is criminal. There are hundreds of thousands of people who don’t have food at home, don’t know how to cook… grocery stores aren’t built to feed 100% of us 100% of the time.”
- Scott Lively writes that “the Coronavirus plague is a globalist-orchestrated pandemic designed to kill the international populist/nationalist rebellion.” He adds: “Are the elites truly that black-hearted to kill possibly millions of their fellow human beings to serve their political interests? For politically-awakened students of history that’s a rhetorical question. People who can and have justified wars of aggression, assassinations, violent regime change, and even the slaughter of innocent unborn babies by the millions are obviously morally capable of spreading disease as a political tactic.”
- Austin Miles asserts that “demoncrats … want all Trump Supporters to die” so that “they could turn the entire continent into a democrat-Communist paradise.”
- Wayne Allyn Root attempts to assuage the fears of Trump supporters during the crisis by reminding them about the president’s approval rating: “First, if you’re a Trump supporter, the left thinks Trump is finished. Not so fast. The latest Rasmussen poll has him at 49%. That’s up several points, smack dab in the middle of the stock crash and Coronovirus crisis. And in Iowa, Trump is beating both Biden and Sanders by double digits. So, I’m betting Trump will be just fine.”
- Finally, Brenden Dilley declares that Americans are lucky to be living under the only president in history to show “real leadership” during a pandemic.