Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Put In Their Place

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 29, 2024 5:16 pm
  • MAGA pastor Jackson Lahmeyer sums up the choices in this year’s presidential election: “Donald Trump is like King David. Kamala Harris is like Queen Jezebel. Easy decision for EVERY Bible believing American Christian.”
  • Betsy McCaughey declares that “Kamala Harris is a race hustler, a divider when the nation needs a unifier.”
  • Hank Kunneman used his Sunday sermons to dub Harris “Cackle-a Hamas.”
  • Andrew Torba insists that “women need to be put in their place by masculine men and then all of this madness will come to a swift end”: “The time approaches. Women who are honest about what is going on in our society, churches, and culture will agree with me.”
  • Ben Zeisloft asserts that “we need to restore true blasphemy laws.”
  • Tyler Russell admits what everyone already knows: “I’m a fascist.”
  • Finally, David Barton praises the late Sen. James Inhofe, claiming that “there were three different occasions in which civil wars in Africa were stopped because he got both sides to come to the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington D.C. and kneel down and pray with each other.”
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Andrew Torba Ben Zeisloft Betsy McCaughey David Barton Hank Kunneman Jackson Lahmeyer Tyler Russell Election 2024 Kamala Harris Leftovers

You Might Also Like