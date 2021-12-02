Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Pure Humans

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | December 2, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers declares that “we need to end abortion today, and then we need to end the pervert indoctrination of our children’s innocence with the forced celebration of the anti-God and any-family agenda.”
  • Dave Daubenmire believes that the preponderance of evidence shows that “Joe Biden isn’t running the country…some man behind the curtain is.”
  • It really was just a matter of time before former Saturday Night Live cast member Jim Breuer teamed up with Clay Clark to join his traveling cavalcade of election, COVID-19, and QAnon conspiracy theorists known as the ReAwaken America Tour.
  • Hank Kunneman claims that one of the prophecies he delivered which appeared never to come to pass actually did happen but was covered up for national security reasons.
  • Finally, Rick Wiles warns that COVID-19 vaccines are a plot to depopulate the world by changing your DNA: “Only those who resist this agenda will remain as the pure humans on planet Earth.”

