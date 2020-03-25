Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Psychopaths

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 25, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Jeremiah Johnson had a prophetic dream in which “a demon-possessed pitcher intended to throw a fastball right past Donald [Trump] for a strikeout,” but “by the time the ball got to Trump, it was going very slowly, and he hit the ball out of the park for a big home run.” Apparently, this means that the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is going to end soon.
  • Rodney Howard-Browne told his viewers on Periscope that if they lose their jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak, they should use their free time to tell everyone they know about God.
  • John Guandolo says that we cannot dismiss the idea that the Democrats worked with the Chinese government to release the coronavirus: “I don’t think it is far-fetched that communists would work with communists.”
  • Charlie Kirk doesn’t seem to understand how legislating works: “This is your daily reminder that Nancy Pelosi impeached President Trump for allegedly withholding aid from Ukraine. Democrats have blocked a Coronavirus relief package twice now …So should she be impeached for withholding aid from American citizens?”
  • Finally, Brenden Dilley says that Right Wing Watch is “the biggest group of psychopaths on Twitter.”

