Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Prayers To Demons

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 3, 2024 5:04 pm
  • Neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin says that if Nick Fuentes is going to have his Twitter account reinstated, then Anglin should have his account reinstated too because “we’re ostensibly in the same category”: “There is no reason not to unban me along with Nick. It will be the same media hit. There is no difference in a media attack about one or two neo-Nazi white nationalist Hitler-lovers.”
  • It’s hard to argue with Anglin, because Twitter is already full of neo-Nazis and antisemites like Lucas Gage and Elijah Schaffer.
  • Ben Zeisloft is upset that the Alabama House of Representatives’ National Day of Prayer event featured a Hindu prayer: “Prayers to demons should never be allowed in our governmental bodies. We should only acknowledge the Triune God.”
  • Just a reminder that no matter how many times Christian nationalists claim that the Bible was the source most cited by the Founding Fathers, it’s not true.
  • Finally, we’ll be sure to let Lance Wallnau and Mercedes Sparks know if their “Red Rover mantra” for us ever works.
