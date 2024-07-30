Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Poll Pushing

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 30, 2024 4:56 pm
  • Scott Lively wonders if Kamala Harris might be the “Whore of Babylon” mentioned in the Book of Revelation: “We might just be witnessing her grand entrance on the world stage in the form of Kamala Harris – ‘sex-worker’ to the elites.”
  • Johnny Enlow claims that polls showing Harris tied with Donald Trump is all part of the plot to steal the election: “Poll pushing is the first stage and most important stage of the steal.”
  • Nick Fuentes declares that “white men are the best,” so “let’s put them in charge again.”
  • Nearly everything Kenneth Copeland says in this clip is Christian nationalist myth, especially his assertion that George Washington and Congress dedicated this nation to God, as we have explained before. Furthermore, his claim that “we’re the longest lived unchanged Constitution in the history of the world because it was based on scripture” is nonsense given that the Constitution has been changed multiple times.
  • Finally, Tim Barton’s assertion that Christians always led the movements to stop bad things in American history provides a key insight into how Christian nationalists formulate their mythology by intentionally leaving out the fact that often those who fought to preserve those bad things were also Christians. While some Christians opposed and fought against slavery, other Christians defended and fought for slavery—the same for Jim Crow segregation and the violence that sustained it.
Tags: Johnny Enlow Kenneth Copeland Nick Fuentes Scott Lively Tim Barton Christian Nationalism Kamala Harris Leftovers

