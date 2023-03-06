Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Patriotic Stud Muffin

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 6, 2023 5:15 pm
  • Kari Lake believes that Steve Bannon is “a modern-day George Washington”: “I call him the patriotic stud muffin.”
  • Dalton Clodfelter can’t believe that he and other white nationalists were kicked out of CPAC just because “we love Hitler.”
  • Some typically terrible advice from virulent misogynist Jon Miller: “Women often say the opposite of what they mean. That’s why when a woman says ‘no’ you should try anyway.” Obviously, it should go without saying: No means no.
  • David Lane declares that “every church in America would do well to have a pastor, deacon, elder or congregant run for local office in 2024, 2026, 2028 and thereafter.”
  • Lance Wallnau asserts that “transgenderism” is “a psychological disorder that has demons that get attached to it”: “Satan has taken ’em over with crazy talk about them being in the wrong bodies.”
  • Finally, Lauren Witzke doubles down on her support for Russian President Vladimir Putin: “My God is the same God that Putin has, and people that oppose him are opposing the same God, like serving Satan.”

