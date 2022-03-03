Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Our Great and Merciful Leader

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 3, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who is running for governor, appeared Wednesday on a program hosted by full-blown QAnon conspiracy theorists Allen and Francine Fosdick. This was not his first appearance with them.
  • Speaking of QAnon conspiracy theorists, Dave Hayes (aka “The Praying Medic”) will reportedly be appearing on the “Elijah Steams” program next week.
  • Kat Kerr claims that God was sitting beside her on Election Day 2020 and told her the Democrats were “going to cheat and steal the election.” That is odd since it directly contradicts literally every election prophesy she delivered for the previous four years.
  • GOP congressional candidate Heidi St. John demanded that her GOP primary opponent Joe Kent disavow Nick Fuentes’ endorsement. Kent did so, and now Fuentes and his Groyper followers are furious.
  • On a related note, Lauren Witzke posted a literal “groveling session” video begging Groypers to forgive her for possibly disrespecting “our great and merciful leader” Fuentes by defending Stew Peters, for whom she works, after he criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in his remarks at AFPAC, an event at which Greene also spoke.
  • Finally, Vincent James said that Fuentes “reminds me a lot of Vladimir Putin.” He meant that as a compliment.

